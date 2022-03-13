First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.74 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.