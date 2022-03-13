Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

