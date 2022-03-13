FourThought Financial LLC Sells 689 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.