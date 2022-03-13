FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

