FourThought Financial LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.