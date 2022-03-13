Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

