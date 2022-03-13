Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

