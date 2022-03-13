Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 295 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $201.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

