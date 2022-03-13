Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

