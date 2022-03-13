Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

