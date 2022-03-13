Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thor Industries by 127,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.