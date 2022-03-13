Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $144.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.