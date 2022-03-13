Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,612 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $180,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

