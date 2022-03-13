Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.