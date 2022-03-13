Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Portillos stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $14,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $13,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $6,055,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $5,599,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
