Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

