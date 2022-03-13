Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

LSI opened at $131.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.