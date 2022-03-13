Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

