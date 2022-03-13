Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

