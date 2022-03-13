MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

