MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
