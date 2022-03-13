$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $99,613,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.