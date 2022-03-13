Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 134,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

