Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.