Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

