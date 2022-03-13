S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

