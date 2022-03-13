Stephens Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $23.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.

PRCH stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

