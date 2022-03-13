Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCUCY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $37.85.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.