Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BCUCY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $37.85.
About Brunello Cucinelli (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.