Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $38,932.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

