Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

