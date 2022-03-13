World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

