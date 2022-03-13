StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

