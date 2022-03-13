BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

BCE opened at C$70.35 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.67 and a twelve month high of C$71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.43. The stock has a market cap of C$64.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.92.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.