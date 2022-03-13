Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.