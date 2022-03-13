Leidos Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Leidos has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Leidos stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

