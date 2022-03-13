Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $152.96 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

