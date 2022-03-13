StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

