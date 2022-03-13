Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.