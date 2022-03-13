T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 2,470.28% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

