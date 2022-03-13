Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

