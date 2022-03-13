Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.