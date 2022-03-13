Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

