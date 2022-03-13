Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,696 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $23,930,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

