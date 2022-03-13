Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 42 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $330.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

