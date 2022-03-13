Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.
HRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.
Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.
In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.