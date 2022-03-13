Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.