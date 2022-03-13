FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

