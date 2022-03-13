New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 1st

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NJR stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

