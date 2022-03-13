Zacks Investment Research Lowers Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

