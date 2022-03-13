MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of MAX opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $814.31 million, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

