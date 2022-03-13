Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $369.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.12. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

