Xperi Holding Co. (XPER) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Xperi has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,490,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

