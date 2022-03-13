Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.89 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

